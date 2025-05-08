Crime and Courts

NY man faces animal cruelty charges after 2 dozen dead cats found in his freezer

Dozens of cats, both dead and alive, were pulled from the home in Bohemia last weekend

A 75-year-old man from Long Island, New York, has been arrested on nine counts each of animal cruelty and failure to provide enough sustenance to animals after dozens of cats, dead and alive, were pulled from his home last weekend.

According to the Suffolk County SPCA, members responding to the home in Bohemia on Saturday found more than 60 cats in need of immediate removal and veterinary care. Three of the rescues had to be euthanized the first night because they were so sick, according to the SCPA.

Eight kittens were also recovered.

A number of dead cats were discovered inside the home as well, including two dozen in a freezer, according to officials.

Reports say the residence was condemned after officials came to inspect reports of a strong smell of ammonia, leading to the disturbing discovery.

"This is one of the worst, actually. I’ve done many hoarding houses, but 61 cats — actually there were nearly 30 deceased, 24 of those were found in the freezer and yesterday we found two dead kittens. One was in a box spring," said animal rescuer John Debacker. "It was disgusting. There was urine and feces all over the walls, flooring, couches were covered in feces, steps were covered in urine."

Neighbors said they always knew there were cats inside the house, but had no idea how bad it had gotten.

"We knew there were tons because you could see them in the window all the time, and every day there would be a delivery from Chewy for food or supplies," said neighbor Brian Bang. "The disturbing part is the smell, and the constant of them going to the bathroom on your property all the time."

