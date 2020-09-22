Bones Found On OC Streetcar Project Were Native American

Human remains found at a construction site for the OC Streetcar project nearly a week ago were determined to be from someone of Native American heritage and are more than a century old, authorities said Tuesday.

The bones appear to be from a female, Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Dennis Breckner said.

The remains will be turned over to the Native American Heritage Commission, which will work to ensure a proper burial, he said.

The bones were found Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of West Fifth Street in a former scrap yard that workers were converting to a maintenance yard for the project, Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Before the property was a scrap yard, it was the site of homes, Bertagna said.

The OC Streetcar is an electric-powered light-rail line planned for the cities of Santa Ana and Garden Grove.