Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

The 20th anniversary of one of the biggest music festivals in the country will happen this year.

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is scheduled to run from September 2-5, 2021.

It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials announced their jam-packed lineup on Wednesday.

The 2021 festival lineup includes the Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, Lizzo and Tame Impala on Saturday and Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey on Sunday.

Other big names include Janelle Monae, My Morning Jacket, Lil Baby and Leon Bridges.

Fest officials said they're taking enhanced health and safety procedures for the event.

The four-day event marks its 20th year on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.