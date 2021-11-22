Booster Campaign Starts Off Strong as U.S. Heads Into the Holidays

At least 36 million Americans have received a booster since the shots were first authorized in September

As many as 3 million Americans received a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot in the past three days, the White House said Monday. 

Booster shots were authorized for all adults Friday, and between then and Sunday, 1 million people received an additional dose on each day, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said during a Monday press briefing.

At least 36 million Americans have received a booster since the shots were first authorized in September.

The CDC is urging people 50 and older to get a COVID booster vaccine after the FDA has given their approval for the use of booster doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for everyone over 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director signed off on boosters for all adults late Friday.

