Border Patrol Agents Arrest 8 Involved in Smuggling Event Near Coronado State Beach

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents arrested eight men involved in a maritime smuggling event on Friday near Coronado State Beach.

On Friday, at around 1:15 a.m., the Joint Harbor Operator Center (JHOC) observed a suspicious vessel enter the U.S., they later contacted USBP agents.

USBP agents found the boat beached north of Coronado State Beach and found that the eight people aboard had fled. USBP agents were able to quickly apprehend five people and later found three others hiding nearby.

There were five Mexican nationals and three Yemeni nationals. The eight men ranged from 19 to 36 years of age, all were determined to be undocumented.

The small vessel was seized by Air and Marine Operations.

“The collaboration and effectiveness of our maritime partnerships are well illustrated by this smuggling incident,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “Additionally, inclement weather conditions and approaching storms increase the dangers of maritime smuggling at sea.”