Trump administration

Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost, 1st Woman to Lead Agency, to Step Down

Border Patrol, the law enforcement arm of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is part of the Department of Homeland Security

Carla Provost, chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill May 8, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Carla Provost, one of the longer-serving members of President Donald Trump's administration, is stepping down as chief of U.S. Border Patrol, a spokesperson for the agency said Tuesday.

There was no immediate indication who will replace Provost, a 25-year veteran who is the first woman to lead the agency, officials said. Her departure was first reported by the Washington Examiner.

Border Patrol, the law enforcement arm of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is part of the Department of Homeland Security. A Homeland Security official speaking on background described Provost's exit as "pretty simple," saying it was related to her having become eligible to retire.

For the full story, go to NBC News

