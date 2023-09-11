DraftKings apologizes for offering ‘Never Forget' parlay on 9/11

Boston-based DraftKings issued an apology on Monday for offering a "Never Forget" parlay involving New York sports teams on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

"We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11," the company said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected."

The "Never Forget" parlay called for three New York City teams -- the Mets, Yankees and Jets -- to win their games on Monday night. The bet was taken down on Monday morning.

The parlay received almost immediate blowback on social media, with people ripping the company for not recognizing the significance of the day. Others gave DraftKings credit for owning up to their mistake and issuing an apology.

"I still can't believe this was real," said Bill Speros, a Boston Herald columnist and betting analyst, in a post on X. He also called for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to look into the matter.