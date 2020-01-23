LAPD

Teens Fighting With Skateboard, Scissors Land Boy in Hospital With Stab Wounds

By Heather Navarro

NBCLA

A boy, 12 or 13 years old, was discovered stabbed on the ground after a fight between juveniles in the Lake Balboa area Thursday afternoon, police said.

The reports of the fight came in around 3:10 p.m. in the 17100 block of Vanowen, LA City Fire said.

Officers said they were initially dispatched Mulholland Middle School to respond to a fight, but officials said the attack occurred on the street, not in the school.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the victim, a teen boy, was taken to a nearby hospital with cuts on his head and hands.

LAPD said after investigating, it was revealed that the fight evolved quickly, and people involved began pulling out weapons, like a skateboard, knife and scissors.

Los Angeles Unified School Police said two persons of interest were detained, and others were being questioned.

The attackers and victims attend Mulholland Middle School, school police said.

A second person who had arrived at the hospital may have been hit with a skateboard.

All those involved appeared to be in stable condition, police said.

LA School police were investigating.

