Boyfriend of Alicia Navarro, teen who surfaced 4 years after vanishing, is charged with child sexual abuse

The man who authorities describe as the boyfriend of Alicia Navarro — the teenage girl who walked into a Montana police station four years after she vanished in Arizona — was arrested on charges of child sexual abuse after explicit images were found on his cellphone, officials said Tuesday.

The photos were found on a phone allegedly belonging to Edmund Davis, 36, while investigators searched his Havre, Montana, apartment in July for evidence in the Navarro case, the Montana attorney general's office said. Navarro was 14 when she disappeared from her mother's home in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 15, 2019.

In July, Navarro, then 18, went to a police station in Havre and identified herself as the missing girl. The charges against Davis are not related to Navarro, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said.

The phone contained images of a "child or children 12 years of age or younger engaged in sexual conduct actual or simulated," according to charging documents in the case. The documents list another victim who was under age 16.

He was charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse of children.

