Boysenberry Festival packages are blooming at the Knott's Hotel this spring

What to Know Boysenberry Festival packages at the Knott's Hotel, located next to Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

The recently renovated hotel has several stay-over options for people visiting the food festival

The Boysenberry Festival Hotel Package, available on select dates from March 8 through April 28, starts at $95

SUGAR PLUMS... may merrily roll through our dreams around the holidays, but when springtime is just a few weeks out it is the boysenberry that often captures our fruit-loving fancies. We don't mean to go with purple prose to accurately capture our purply pleasures, but this beloved berry can inspire anyone to go just a bit over the top when it comes to creating purple paeans. And while you can find boysenberry treats throughout the year, though, yes, they're a bit rarer than apple or peach, a certain boysenberry-laden location goes the full and fruitful distance, boysenberry-wise, come March and April. It's Knott's Berry Farm, of course, a theme park that's synonymous with the vine-grown icon throughout the calendar and, most definitely, when the annual Boysenberry Festival returns. That's happening on March 8, 2024, and the newly renovated Knott's Hotel has packages for people eager to dream of boysenberries dancing through their heads during the multi-week event.

THE 322-ROOM HOTEL... is offering a few different packages inspired by the festival, including the Boysenberry Festival Hotel Package, which includes one Boysenberry Tasting Card (that's per room, and includes six tastes). There's also a single Fast Lane voucher, sweet, and, yep, that's "per guest." If you'd like to add in breakfast, you can — there's a package for that — and there's a special for Knott's Berry Farm passholders, too. As for what you can expect at the newly gussied-up property? The Pantry is the new coffee bar while Thirty Acres Kitchen is the main dining room (the name is a nod to the "original 30 acres of Knott's farm and Cordelia Knott's culinary finesse"). For more behind-the-scenes on the recently completed updates around the hotel, and some photos, too, visit this site.