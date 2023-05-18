Dodger Stadium

Brawl Caught on Camera Outside Dodger Stadium

Video shows a man in a Dodgers jersey unresponsive on the ground near the stadium's centerfield entrance.

By Staff Report

A man was knocked unconscious during a fight that was caught on camera Tuesday night outside an entrance to Dodger Stadium, police said.

Video of the scuffle Tuesday night showed a several men appearing to throw punches. A man wearing a white Dodgers Clayton Kershaw jersey was knocked to the ground and appeared to strike the back of his head on the pavement.

The brawl broke out around 10:15 p.m. -- after the Dodgers 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins -- near the centerfield stadium entrance. The man seen lying motionless on the ground in the video was not there when officers arrived, the LAPD said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the fight

The video is part of the police investigation. NBCLA reached out to the Dodgers, but the organization declined to comment.

