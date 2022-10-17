A father and son were fishing for striped bass and tuna off the Jersey Shore near Belmar on Wednesday when they hooked a prize memory: A massive humpback whale breached the sea inches from them.

The son, Zach Piller, 23, of the Philadephia area, captured the moment on video. The water boiled with activity, with dozens of small fish jumping from the sea, before the humpback's head emerged next to the duo's small boat.

"Uh-oh," Piller is heard saying just before the animal breached the surface and raised its head above the boat's midships.

“Got that on video!”Piller said among excited swearing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com