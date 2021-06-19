One Dead After Truck Runs Over Several People at Pride Parade in Florida

One person is dead after two people were run over by a white pickup truck just as the Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival was kicking off in South Florida's Wilton Manors neighborhood Saturday night, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed.

Trantalis, who saw the incident happen, described the event as a terrorist attack on the LGBTQ+ community.

#BREAKING 3 people were ran over by a truck at the #StonewallPride Parade. As a result one person is dead according to FTL Mayor @DeanTrantalis. He says the truck was intentionally trying to harm people in the parade @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/8EyCoApQ0J — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) June 20, 2021

The incident took place on the southwest corner of NE 15th Street and NE 4th Avenue, police say.

NBC 6's Steve MacLaughlin, who is a co-Grand Marshall for the parade, was there and confirmed the incident.

The parade has been put on hold and police are on the scene.

#FLPD #MediaAlert



The media staging area related to the incident that occurred in the 1600 block of NE 4th Avenue is the SW corner of NE 15th Street and NE 4th Avenue. PIO is en route. @WMPD411 @WPLGLocal10 @wsvn @nbc6 @CBSMiami @MiamiHerald @SunSentinel pic.twitter.com/X673q16oFb — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) June 19, 2021

