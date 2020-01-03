Brie Ready for This Mega Cheese Wonderland

DID YOU GO FOR THE GOUDA... over the holidays? Did you linger near the cheddar spread or choose to stay in the vicinity of the cheese ball? Plenty of your relatives went for the cookies and the pies and the side dishes, the ones involving yams and cranberries and candied walnuts. But not you. You were all about the dairy display, the end of the buffet table that held all of the hunks o' spreadable, tangy, cheesy treats. If cheese is one of your main food groups, and one of your main daily focuses, too, at least food-wise, you'll likely want to head to a happening that's all about the art of fine cheese-making, and the Golden State artists who create the wheels, dips, and crumbles we so dearly cherish. The party to keep in mind? It's the 14th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festival, which will get super-snacky in...

SANTA ROSA... just as spring 2020 dawns. The three-day event will spread out, like a fine cream cheese, over March 27, 28, and 29, with several to-dos popping up at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. But there are Producer & Farm Tours, too, and those do fill up, so booking your spot early is essential. The centerpiece for many dairy devotees, though? It's the Artisan Cheese Tasting & Marketplace, which will give festival guests a chance to sample a wide range of specialty foods, including the cheeses in the celebration's spotlight. Participants in the 2020 party include Cowgirl Creamery, Cypress Grove Cheese, Jackson Family Wines, and a host of regional and statewide superstars.

YOU CAN EAT THERE, and purchase a few favorites to take home, and connect with other mavens of the cheeseboard. Tickets? Don't Brie late: They're on sale now.