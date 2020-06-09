Arson Suspected, as Brush Fire Breaks Out in Hacienda Heights

A 3-acre brush fire broke out Tuesday in Hacienda Heights, near La Habra Heights and Whittier Heights, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The brush fire was burning in light to medium fuels near Punta Del Este Drive and East Colima Road, according to the LA County Fire Department.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the flames around 8:40 p.m., as the fire appeared to be growing.

Police on the ground told NBCLA that they were calling the fire a crime scene, with arson suspected due to fireworks possibly igniting the fire.

Deputies are now calling this a crime scene. They confirm it was arson due to fireworks pic.twitter.com/n5rVJKs43p — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) June 10, 2020

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting in evacuations of some homes north of the fire.

Please check back for updates.