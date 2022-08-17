california wildfires

Fast-Moving Brush Fire Closes Lanes on 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass

The Bronco Fire erupted on a day of extreme heat in the mountain pass north of San Bernardino.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The Bronco Fire burns in the Cajon Pass north of San Bernardino Wednesday Aug. 17, 2022.
San Bernardino County Fire Department

Part of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass north of San Bernardino was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a fast-moving brush fire. 

Three lanes were closed on the northbound side of the freeway in the Cajon Pass in the Devore area. It was not immediately clear how long the lanes will remain closed on the route between LA and Las Vegas.

The Bronco Fire erupted on a day of extreme heat in Southern California. Flames climbed north to a ridge line, where the fire appeared to be holding at about 20 acres, firefighters said.

Thick smoke could be seen in the mountain pass between the San Bernardino Mountains to the east and the San Gabriel Mountains to the west.

Details were not immediately available about how the fire started north of Matthews Ranch Road.

No structures were threatened early Wednesday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

california wildfiresSan Bernardino
