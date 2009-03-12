Buh-Bye Sears Tower

What you talkin' about Willis (Tower)?

By Lora Le Sage

refrigerador-1
Facebook

So long Sears Tower

The Chicago architectural icon has got a new name.

London-based Willis Group Holdings said Thursday it's moving into the Tower and calling it Willis Tower, thank you very much. 

U.S. & World

nursing homes 15 hours ago

Faced With 20,000 Dead, Care Homes Seek Shield From Lawsuits

coronavirus pandemic 10 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Trump Says Vaccine May Be Available by Year’s End

Willis will move nearly 500 employees into more than 140,000 square feet of the 110-story building.  And the naming rights comes for free with the $14.50 a square foot price tag. 

“Having our name associated with Chicago’s most iconic structure underscores our commitment to this great city, and recognizes Chicago’s importance as a major financial hub and international business center,” Joseph J. Plumeri, chairman and CEO of Willis Group Holdings, said in a press release. “We are delighted to be making this bold move and firmly establishing our leading presence in one of the nation’s biggest insurance markets, and it will be wonderful for all our associates to work under one roof.”

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us