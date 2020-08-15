Watch: Bull Chases Firefighters Working to Contain Wildfire North of LA

Fire, extreme heat, rugged terrain and now this.
Add Ferdinand the bull to the list of challenges faced by firefighters battling a wildfire north of Los Angeles.
Firefighters working to increase containment lines around the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes Friday scrambled for safety as they were chased down a hill by the longhorn. No injuries were reported in the bizarre incident captured on camera from inside a fire engine.
“Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day,” the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.
The crew members were working to clear a road for fire engines.
The Lake Fire in Angeles National Forest was just 12% contained and threatening more than 5,400 homes. The more than 10,500-acre fire is burning in rough and difficult-to-access terrain.
Temperatures topped 100 degrees Friday and similar temperatures are expected through the weekend.