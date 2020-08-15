california wildfires

Watch: Bull Chases Firefighters Working to Contain Wildfire North of LA

Video from inside a fire engine shows firefighters running for safety

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire, extreme heat, rugged terrain and now this.

Add Ferdinand the bull to the list of challenges faced by firefighters battling a wildfire north of Los Angeles. 

Firefighters working to increase containment lines around the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes Friday scrambled for safety as they were chased down a hill by the longhorn. No injuries were reported in the bizarre incident captured on camera from inside a fire engine. 

“Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day,” the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted. 

The crew members were working to clear a road for fire engines.

The Lake Fire in Angeles National Forest was just 12% contained and threatening more than 5,400 homes. The more than 10,500-acre fire is burning in rough and difficult-to-access terrain. 

Temperatures topped 100 degrees Friday and similar temperatures are expected through the weekend. 

This article tagged under:

california wildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us