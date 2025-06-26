A burglary into the home of actor Brad Pitt was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, two law enforcement sources familiar with the matter told NBC News Thursday.

The LAPD confirmed there was indeed a break-in at the Los Feliz home around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday but did not say who lived at or owned the property.

Pitt, who is on a promotion tour for the film "Formula One," was not home at the time of the crime, according to the sources.

Investigators are looking for three suspects, who climbed over a front fence and ransacked the home, according to the sources.

The burglars took an unknown amount of miscellaneous property, but the value of the items were not immediately disclosed.

Jennifer Aniston, the former wife of Pitt, was targeted in a crime last month when a man allegedly rammed his car through the front gates of the actress’s Bel Air home.

Los Angeles has seen a concerning trend of celebrity home burglaries and even some home invasions in recent years.

Most recently, the home of actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban was burglarized on Valentines Day this year after the residence of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in the Pacific Palisades Was broken into last August.