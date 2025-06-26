Los Angeles

Burglary into Brad Pitt's home being investigated by Los Angeles police

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the break-in happened Wednesday night in Los Feliz.

By Andrew Blankstein and Helen Jeong

A burglary into the home of actor Brad Pitt was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, two law enforcement sources familiar with the matter told NBC News Thursday.

The LAPD confirmed there was indeed a break-in at the Los Feliz home around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday but did not say who lived at or owned the property.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Pitt, who is on a promotion tour for the film "Formula One," was not home at the time of the crime, according to the sources.

Investigators are looking for three suspects, who climbed over a front fence and ransacked the home, according to the sources.

The burglars took an unknown amount of miscellaneous property, but the value of the items were not immediately disclosed.

Jennifer Aniston, the former wife of Pitt, was targeted in a crime last month when a man allegedly rammed his car through the front gates of the actress’s Bel Air home. 

Los Angeles has seen a concerning trend of celebrity home burglaries and even some home invasions in recent years.

Most recently, the home of actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban was burglarized on Valentines Day this year after the residence of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in the Pacific Palisades Was broken into last August.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesLAPD
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us