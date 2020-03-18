Calif. Man Who Worked as Agent for China Sentenced to 4 Years

A Northern California man who was charged with acting as an agent of China's government and arrested as part of an FBI sting operation was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday, federal prosecutors said.

Xuehua "Edward" Peng, who arrested last year, was caught acting as a courier for China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) after the U.S. launched a "double agent operation" in 2015, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

Peng, 56, of Hayward, pleaded guilty to acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice to the attorney general on Nov. 25, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California said in a statement.

Peng is a naturalized U.S. citizen from China, and he admitted as part of a plea agreement that he was approached by an official from the People’s Republic of China while on a business trip in China in March 2015, prosecutors said.

