California Releases Guidelines for Reopening Religious Institutions

Gov. Gavin Newsom released guidelines Monday for reopening houses of worship that were ordered closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic

The guidelines include physical distancing and protocols for disinfecting and cleaning.

The guidelines include additional hand sanitizer stations and strict rules around cleaning microphones and other shared items. The plan also discourages the passing of offering plates between people. 

Distancing guidelines include a recommendation to shorten the length of services and avoiding large gatherings. Handshakes, hugs and other forms of greeting someone with physical contact also are discouraged under the guidelines.

You can view the complete list of guidelines here.

The guidelines come as health officials say two church services that were held without authorization have been sources of outbreaks. 

Mendocino County public health officials say six more people who participated in a Mother's Day service at Assembly of God Church in Redwood Valley contracted the virus, raising the number of cases to nine and making the outbreak responsible for a third of local infections. Butte County health officials say two of 180 people who attended a Mother's Day church service in Oroville have tested positive for COVID-19. 

