California man arrested for breaking into homes and rubbing women's feet while they sleep

A California man is currently behind bars after he broke into two Stateline resort condominiums in Nevada and fondled women's feet while they were asleep, officials said.

26-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzales from Atwater, California, allegedly broke into the condos on July 1 and 3, and positioned himself at the foot of the victims' beds. He fled the scene when the women woke up and confronted him, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada.

DCSO said they were able to identify Gonzales via forensic techniques. Gonzales was arrested at his residence on Tuesday on charges of burglary and battery.

According to the release, Gonzales is also the suspect of numerous crimes in the Merced County (Calif.) area. Those crimes include the theft of women’s shoes, trespassing, and sexual self-gratification. Investigators said his crimes seemed to be escalating in nature.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Gonzales will be held in Merced County Jail with a bail set at $50,000.

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said he was "extremely pleased" that the suspect is arrested.

"These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again," Coverley said.