US Capitol Riot

California Man Charged With Attacking Officer With Stun Weapon in Capitol Riot

Daniel Rodriguez is accused of attacking Officer Michael Fanone with a stun weapon. Fanone has described being assaulted and beaten with a pro-police flag

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Southern California man has been indicted on charges that he attacked a police officer with an "electroshock weapon" during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, prosecutors said Thursday.

Daniel Rodriguez, 38, of Fontana, was arrested Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

He is accused of attacking Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the assault on the Capitol as Congress was formally counting the electoral votes affirming President Joe Biden's win, NBC News reports.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 21 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: George Floyd's Girlfriend Recalls Couple's 1st Meeting, Addiction Struggles

Student Loans 11 hours ago

Biden Asks Education Secretary to See If He Can Legally Cancel Student Debt

Fanone has described being beaten by the mob and shocked with a stun gun repeatedly, and he has said some in the crowd chanted, "Kill him with his own gun."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

US Capitol RiotCalifornia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us