California Fighter Jet Flyover Will Salute Frontline Workers: Where and When to Watch

Four fighter jets with the California Air National Guard will be part of a California-wide flyover Wednesday in a tribute to health care workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The F-15C Eagle jets with the guard’s 144th Fighter Wing based in Fresno will take off at 10 a.m. The pilots will fly over medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, the Bay Area, Southern California and parts of the Central Valley before returning to Fresno.
The flights include low passes at some locations, including the Capitol building, Governor's Office of Emergency Services and California Highway Patrol Academy.
Residents can watch from their homes. Here's where and when to expect the flyover. Times are subject to change. Scroll down below the map for detailed flyover locations.
10 a.m.: Takeoff from Fresno
10:05 a.m.: Reedley/Selma
10:11 a.m.: Madera
10:16 a.m.: Merced
10:31 a.m.: Sacramento
10:43: Richmond/Oakland
10:56 a.m.: San Jose
11:02 a.m.: Monterey
11:45 a.m.: Los Angeles
11:56 a.m.: Return to Fresno
12:21 a.m.: Fresno/Clovis
Fresno County Sheriff's Office
Fresno Police Department
Community Regional Medical Center
VA Central California Health Care System
Fresno City Fire Department Station 5
Fresno City Fire Department Station 11
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center
Community Medical Providers Medical Group
Valley Children's Hospital
Clovis Community Medical Center
Adventist Medical Center - Reedley
Madera Community Hospital
U.C. Merced Medical Facility
Mercy Medical Center Merced
California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services
Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center
California Highway Patrol Academy
State Capitol
Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center
O'Connor Hospital
Regional Medical Center of San Jose
Dominica Hospital
Watsonville Community Hospital
Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula
Beverly Community Hospital
Whittier Hospital Medical Center
La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
Kindred Hospital Paramount
MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach
St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach
Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Redondo Beach Fire Department Fire Station 1
Los Angeles Fire Department
Memorial Hospital of Gardena
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Century Station
Community Hospital of Huntington Park
