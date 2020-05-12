California Fighter Jet Flyover Will Salute Frontline Workers: Where and When to Watch

Four fighter jets with the California Air National Guard will be part of a California-wide flyover Wednesday in a tribute to health care workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The F-15C Eagle jets with the guard’s 144th Fighter Wing based in Fresno will take off at 10 a.m. The pilots will fly over medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, the Bay Area, Southern California and parts of the Central Valley before returning to Fresno.

The flights include low passes at some locations, including the Capitol building, Governor's Office of Emergency Services and California Highway Patrol Academy.

Residents can watch from their homes. Here's where and when to expect the flyover. Times are subject to change. Scroll down below the map for detailed flyover locations.

10 a.m.: Takeoff from Fresno

10:05 a.m.: Reedley/Selma

10:11 a.m.: Madera

10:16 a.m.: Merced

10:31 a.m.: Sacramento

10:43: Richmond/Oakland

10:56 a.m.: San Jose

11:02 a.m.: Monterey

11:45 a.m.: Los Angeles

11:56 a.m.: Return to Fresno

12:21 a.m.: Fresno/Clovis

Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Fresno Police Department

Community Regional Medical Center

VA Central California Health Care System

Fresno City Fire Department Station 5

Fresno City Fire Department Station 11

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center

Community Medical Providers Medical Group

Valley Children's Hospital

Clovis Community Medical Center

Adventist Medical Center - Reedley

Madera Community Hospital

U.C. Merced Medical Facility

Mercy Medical Center Merced

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services

Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center

California Highway Patrol Academy

State Capitol

Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

O'Connor Hospital

Regional Medical Center of San Jose

Dominica Hospital

Watsonville Community Hospital

Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula

Beverly Community Hospital

Whittier Hospital Medical Center

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital

Kindred Hospital Paramount

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach

St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach

Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Redondo Beach Fire Department Fire Station 1

Los Angeles Fire Department

Memorial Hospital of Gardena

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Century Station

Community Hospital of Huntington Park

