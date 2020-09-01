California

California OKs Bill to Flex Power on Prescription Drugs

The measure would require the California Health and Human Services Agency to create partnerships to increase competition, lower prices and reduce shortages for generic prescription drugs.

By Associated Press

NBC 5 News

California lawmakers on Monday passed a bill to use the most populous state’s market power to lower the cost and increase the availability of prescription drugs for its nearly 40 million residents, with supporters citing the coronavirus pandemic as proof that more is needed to reduce shortages in drugs and other medical supplies.

The state Legislature approved a measure that would require the California Health and Human Services Agency to create partnerships designed to increase competition, lower prices and reduce shortages for generic prescription drugs.

However, the bill stops short of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s January budget proposal for the state to create its own generic label.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 14 hours ago

Trump Wades Into Racial Tensions With Visit to Kenosha

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Mnuchin Spars With Democrats on New Virus Aid, Economy

Lawmakers acted as they took up dozens of bills while racing to complete their work before adjourning for the year.

The state Senate approved the bill 32-7 late Monday night, sending the bill to the Democratic governor for his signature. In January, Newsom said the goal is to “take the power out of the hands of greedy pharmaceutical companies.”

Democratic Sen. Richard Pan, a pediatrician, cited shortages spurred by the coronavirus pandemic as one rationale for his bill.

“As drugs are identified as effective treatments for COVID-19 patients, it is likely that there will be supply issues for those drugs as well,” he said in a legislative analysis.

The pandemic “brought to light glaring gaps in supplies of essential, lifesaving drugs, and medical equipment and supplies,” Pan wrote.

Assemblyman Jim Wood, also a Democrat, said the bill “will also help prepare the state for the next pandemic.”

There was no formal opposition.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Californiahealthcareprescription drugs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us