California Passes 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Last week, nine counties reported a spike in new cases or hospitalizations, some from Memorial Day holiday gatherings and others from prisons and nursing homes.

By Associated Press

California has recorded more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to climb in several parts of the state.

On Sunday, the state Department of Public Health reported 148,855 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 5,063 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state is gradually reopening after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 19. Retail stores and restaurants, then churches and hair salons were allowed to reopen with restrictions.

On Friday, hotels, zoos, museums and movie theaters were among the businesses cleared to reopen.

