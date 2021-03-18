California State Parks Has Tips on Enjoying Local Wildflowers

WHERE THE WILDFLOWERS BLOOM: Discovering those dells, valleys, hillsides, and slopes that fill with fluttery color each spring can be a most enjoyable errand, one that has a bit of mystery and wonder to it. And yet? Tips are good, leads do help, and knowing where to look is always helpful, especially given the Golden State's sheer size. To aid us in our floral findings, there is the team at California State Parks, which kindly keeps an eye on the bloom scene each spring. And the...

OUTLOOK... for the season that is starting in just a few days? Alas: "Current conditions indicate that California State Parks does not anticipate a large wildflower bloom in the Southern California desert state parks in 2021. The late season rains could help with the bloom, but it will not be a significant bloom like last year or previous years," is the realistic viewpoint currently topping the Wildflower Bloom page overseen by California State Parks. Surprising, this outlook is not, something you know if you weathered the drier winter. But you still may be longing for some loveliness, and this page can help.

THERE ARE STILL FLOWERS TO FIND, even if they're not in full carpet-y display, and you'll want to "stay tuned" for the Flower Bloom Updates that may be just ahead. Petals will still pop, but take care to stay on pathways, and give other visitors wide berth, too, wherever you roam. Will April deliver a few awesome pockets of poppy prettiness? Or will lupines shine in the upper elevations when summer draws near? As the California State Parks Wildflower Bloom so aptly puts it: stay tuned, flower fans, stay tuned.