California State Parks Week offers fresh adventures, from birding to hikes

There are a variety of passes available to our state parks; day-use fees for specific destinations are listed on the California State Parks site; check fees before you go

JUMPING INTO JUNE, for many Californians, means a spontaneous camping adventure, time spent in a gorgeous and secluded cove, or a serene afternoon spent among some of the tallest trees on the planet. We don't even need to be coaxed into making our wonder-filled way to one of the magnificent California State Parks; we're already making the trip, at least in our daydreams. But there is something that occurs just ahead of summer's official start, the sort of celebratory, park-pleasurable event that can inspire us to turn daydreams into day trips: California State Parks Week. The week, which will run over five days in June 2024, puts the focus on different aspects of enjoyment and contemplation, with five conversation-inspiring, adventure-prompting themes serving as our guides.

JUNE 12, the first day of the upcoming California State Parks Week, and it boasts an encouraging call to action: "Explore New Experiences." It's "your invitation to explore an activity you might just fall in love with," so consider trying something out of the norm — a hike instead of a spin in a boat or stargazing rather than surfing — as the week begins. There are more topical themes to follow, with "Nourish Your Health and Well-Being," "Support Climate Resilience," "Celebrate Community and Culture," and "Care for Our Shared Lands" on the joyful itinerary. You can search for specific parks and what's happening during the five-day festivity, too: "Birding for Beginners" at Mount Tamalpais State Park and "Exploring Tide Pools at Point Lobos State Natural Reserve" are on the 2024 roster. Check out all of the choices, now, during this important and adventuresome event, one that honors the dozens (and dozens and dozens) of excellent parks that dot our state map.