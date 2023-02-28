Camarillo Teens Aim to Break World Record with Biggest Charcuterie Board — with Cheese and Meats

Forget volcano models and mini robots! A group of students at Adolfo Camarillo High School of the Oxnard Unified School District are taking their schoolwork to a whole new level by attempting to build the longest charcuterie board in the world --175 feet to be more exact.

Dozens of students in the Architecture & Product Innovation & Design program are hoping to achieve the remarkable feat by St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17.

Peter Wachtel, the teacher for the program, came up with the idea as he set out to do “something big” for his students and community.

“The goal is to set to the world record, but the main thing is, as a community, what we can do together,” Wachtel explained. “As students, as the city of Camarillo, as the county of Ventura, what we do collectively is to build awareness for skilled trades.”

Students said they are amazed and excited to take part of the project that they had never dreamed of.

“The most exciting part is probably when it’s all finished, seeing that it really comes true,” said William Enos, one of the high school seniors, participating in the project. “Being in the world record book would definitely be really cool. Getting the school on the map would be really cool as well.”

The students have been utilizing repurposed wood from the school’s 65-year-old gym bleachers for the past three weeks to build the charcuterie board. While the main material may be free, Wachtel said he's been busy getting his ducks in a row as the deadline fast-approaches.

“The biggest challenge so far is the logistics -- getting the event together and getting the students on board,” Wachtel described.

Another challenge is raising funds for the daunting project. While the students, their parents, and the school are actively seeking donations from local restaurants and grocery stores to fill the massive board, they are hoping to raise $15,000 for other costs, such as the Guinness event and adjudicator fees.

The school is set to hold a public event at the school football stadium at 6 p.m. on St. Patty’s Day as 175 students will carry out the finished product to the stadium to be presented and judged by Guinness.

When it’s all said and done, it would be like “winning the Super Bowl,” according to Wachtel.

“It’s something that gives you a purpose -- something you work toward each day other than the regular school stuff,” the teacher said. “It’s bigger than yourself, bigger than the school. It’s about the whole community. It’s something when you look back and say, ‘Look what I did to help build this.’”

Wachtel said all the cheese, fruits and meats that are used to fill the board will be donated to local shelters.