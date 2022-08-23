Cambria Christmas Market Tickets Are Now Sparkling

What to Know Nov. 25 through Dec. 23, 2022 (Mondays and Tuesdays will be closed prior to Dec. 13)

$15-$25; children 5 and under admitted free

Hotel packages are available

CHRISTMAS IN THE AIR? When you're in the thickest part of late August, it can be somewhat surprising to see Halloween decorations haunting local stores. But the random candy cane or ornament? These are even more eye-catching than the stray skeleton or pumpkin. Still, there are a few oh-so-California-y, oh-so-Christmassy festivals that prompt us to pause our summer activities and take a closer look, even if the yuletide is months away. For example, the Cambria Christmas Market has proven to be a Central Coast must-visit in the final days of November and much of December, meaning tickets, and hotel packages, have a way of filling up before fall even arrives, at least on certain nights. So when those bookings become available, thinking about when you'd like to visit this outdoor happening, which takes place by moonlight, is a solid next step, even if temperatures remain high. Do you have to brew a cup of cocoa while you browse information and dates? You do not; it is still summer, after all.

Staci and Michael Photography

BUT FEELING THE YULETIDE SPIRIT? It's hard not to be awash in ho-ho-ho-ness as you peruse sparkly pictures and enjoy the celebratory snapshots of this picturesque event, which will be back in full form, after a couple of more muted outings, in 2022. Over 2,000,000 lights will add an incandescent effervescence to the market, which features shopping spots for both "handmade gifts and imported German goods," as well as food for purchase, toasty libations, and a Biergarten. Saying "hey" to Kris Kringle (and posing for a festive photo), toot-toot-ing along on the train, and savoring other nostalgic Noël-inspired touches are also playful possibilities. Staying in the literal neck of the Cambria-esque woods? That's possible with a trio of hotel packages. Check out Cambria Pines Lodge, Sea Otter Inn, and The J. Patrick House & Inn at the Cambria Christmas Market site to see each stylish stay-over spot and what to expect when you alight in this land o' lights near the end of the year.