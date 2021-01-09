Capitol Rioter Seen in Horned Hat, Carrying Spear Arrested: US Attorney

A man photographed in the U.S. Capitol carrying a 6-foot spear and wearing a horned helmet as a pro-Trump mob breached the building Wednesday has been arrested and charged, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

According to NBC News, Jacob Anthony Chansley, 33, also known as Jake Angeli, a longtime QAnon supporter from Arizona, was one of the rioters in the Capitol.

Before his arrest, Chansley called police and confessed he was photographed standing at Vice President Mike Pence's chair on the Senate dais, bare-chested, face painted and carrying the spear, according to court documents.

He was taken into custody on Saturday, the attorney's office said in a press release.

Chansley is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the press release said.

Chansley can be seen in several photos shirtless with bold makeup, wearing Viking horns and fur and holding a flag inside the Capitol building.

He was carrying a six-foot spear with an American flag tied below the blade through the Capitol when he roamed the halls of Congress and stood on the dais inside the Senate chamber, court documents said.

A look back at the extraordinary events of the past few days and the images and sound this nation will never forget.

Chansley called and voluntarily spoke with law enforcement on Jan. 7, the day after the riots, court docments say.

He told authorities that he traveled to the capital with a group from Arizona, "at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to D.C.," court documents say.

In an interview with NBC News before his arrest, Chansley gloated about how the mob infiltrated the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee.

“The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” he said.

