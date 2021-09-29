U.S. Capitol riot

Capitol Rioter Who Said She Wanted to Shoot Nancy Pelosi Pleads Guilty

Dawn Bancroft was not charged with threatening a government official, which is a felony, because she made the comments as she was leaving the Capitol, prosecutors said

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A Capitol rioter who recorded a video of herself saying she was looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to shoot her in the friggin' brain" pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in federal court on Tuesday.

Dawn Bancroft initially pleaded not guilty to illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol but changed her plea to guilty, court documents show. During Tuesday's hearing, she told the judge she would "like to accept my responsibility," according to NBC Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane.

