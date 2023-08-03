Cardi B won't be charged in Las Vegas microphone throwing incident, police say

No charges will be filed against Cardi B after the rapper threw her microphone into a Las Vegas crowd during a performance after someone threw a drink on stage, police said Thursday.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, hurled the microphone in reaction to the tossed drink at a July 29 Las Vegas performance, video showed. A woman who said she was struck filed a police report for battery.

"On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter," attorneys on behalf of the musician said in a statement.

There have been a number of recent incidents in which people in concert crowds have thrown items at performers or on stage.

Bebe Rexha shared images of her bruised eye in June after a concertgoer threw a phone at her during a performance at Pier 17 in Manhattan.

