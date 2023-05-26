Carmel-by-the-Sea Culinary Week Brims With Sips, Snacks, and Sights

What to Know Carmel-by-the-Sea Culinary Week

June 2-10, 2023; prix fixe meals and chef demos are among the highlights

Special events, like the kick-off at Carmel Plaza on June 2, festoon the event's foodie-fun calendar

IF A BRISK STROLL... enjoyed in a beachside town can stoke the appetite, imagine the same saunter through a village that's famous for fairy-tale-y structures, the sort of adorable abodes and bite-sized businesses that seem to have sprung, fully formed, from a storybook. A person's cravings might be inspired by being around so many quaint sights, we imagine, for the most celebrated stories of olde often feature sumptuous feasts. Carmel-by-the-Sea is one of the Golden State's most charming and stroll-ready towns, and it serves up sublime cuisine throughout the calendar. But from June 2 to 10, the strolls and supping will grow even more noteworthy thanks to Carmel-by-the-Sea Culinary Week, a savory (and sweet) celebration of the village's many restaurants.

AND WE DO MEAN "MANY": Carmel may be "cute-sized" in many visitors' minds, but it is home to dozens of restaurants. And almost 30 eateries (and entertainment offerings) will play a role in the June 2-10 event, with chef demos, prix fixe menus, and chances to try special dishes in the mix. Look also for bigger gatherings like the June 2 kick-off (head to Carmel Plaza) and the 30th Annual Monterey Winemakers' Celebration, which rousingly wraps up the whole appetizing affair on June 10. Chef Ted Allen will appear at the Sunset Center on June 10 and a screening of "Ratatouille"? Too cute: That's stirring the pot on June 4 at Forest Theater. To peruse all of the participating restaurants and ways to jump into the stand-out events, take a brisk stroll by this site now.