What to Know Carmel-by-the-Sea Culinary Week

May 31 through June 8, 2024

Deals and special events will pop up during the week+ celebration; over 40 restaurants will take part

THESE MAY GRAY DAYS... remind us that certain Golden State spots really rock a May-Gray-ish aura to the fabulous and atmospheric hilt. They're the coast-close hamlets that possess a particularly storybook panache, and even if they're not particularly foggy or moody each and every day of the softest season, it still feels like these pretty places are more fictional than not. Carmel-by-the-Sea, that ultimate storybook spot, always displays an incredibly quaint character, even if the sun is bright (which, yes, it can be on occasion, even during the cool weeks of late spring). Springtime in Carmel is the perfect moment for a meal-centered celebration, one that pays appetizing homage to the eateries around the picturesque village. In fact, over 40 foodie favorites will take palate-pleasing part in Carmel-by-the-Sea Culinary Week, which begins with a Culinary Week Kick-Off Part at Carmel Plaza on May 31.

CURATED MENUS... are a focus of the multi-day festivity, which wraps on June 8. Intrigued by the prix-fixe scene and what it might involve? An intriguing example: Hog's Breath Inn has a 3-Course Dinner Menu and Local Wine Specials priced at $80; Caprese Salad, Surf & Turf, and Mexican Chocolate Crème Brûlée are the tempting selections. Other celebratory goings-on festoon the schedule, like the Culinary Showdown at the Carmel Farmer's Market on June 6. And a Pub Crawl experience? That's shoring up the sip-focused end of the event. Be sure to check out all of the Special Offers, too, to find out what free goodies will weave through the Culinary Week (Sushi Heaven has a "(c)omplimentary tempura or gyoza app with wine purchase").

ANOTHER MAJOR CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT WEEK... is also sizzling as June begins, though in a location that boasts more sunny fun than marine layer loveliness: Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week opens on May 31.