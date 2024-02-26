carnival cruise line

Video shows Carnival cruise ship rescuing migrants at sea near Cuba

The tattered vessel was spotted about 20 miles north of Cuba as the cruise ship was headed back to Port Miami

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Carnival cruise ship came to the aid of a group of migrants aboard a rustic vessel out at sea that appeared to be struggling to stay afloat.

Video taken by a passenger on the Carnival Celebration shows the rafters bopping in the vast sea Saturday afternoon. The passenger told NBC Miami that the ship's crew alerted guests that they were stopping to help the migrants until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived.

The tattered vessel was spotted about 20 miles north of Cuba as the cruise ship was headed back to Port Miami.

The USCG said no injuries were reported and the migrants will be repatriated back to Cuba.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

carnival cruise line
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us