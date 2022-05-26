carnival cruise line

Carnival Cruise Ship Smokestack Catches Fire in Turks & Caicos

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Turks & Caicos Islands caught fire on Thursday and officials allowed guests and crew members to go ashore as heavy smoke billowed into the air.

Carnival said in a statement that no one was injured during the incident in Grand Turk, although it was not immediately clear what caused the fire, which was filmed by passengers.

“All guests and crew are safe,” the company said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Carnival Freedom had departed Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

carnival cruise lineFloridaTurks and Caicos Islands
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us