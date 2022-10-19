Cast Your Tentacles in the Direction of This ‘Sea Monster Saloon'

What to Know Maritime Museum of San Diego

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 10 p.m.

$50 advance, $60 door

HALLOWEEN BASHES? They're famous for their outlandish, over-the-top themes. You might be asked to come as your favorite woodland animal, or a character from a gothic novel, or a Universal Movie Monster, such as the Bride of Frankenstein or the Invisible Man or another cinematic superstar from the studio's early days. But having to think about the denizens of the deep? Sure, sharks have been popular inspirations in Halloweens gone by, and you can fashion a convincing jellyfish with an umbrella hat strung with crepe-paper tentacles. Thinking about the sort of strange sea monster style you might create, however, is a tougher but tantalizing task. It's one you might want to ponder at length if you've always been sweet on these legendary leviathans, for the Maritime Museum of San Diego will soon be helming a Sea Monster Saloon.

THE PACIFIC-ADJACENT PARTY, which will come ashore on Saturday, Oct 29, finds its creative inspiration in "Sea Monsters: Delving into the Deep Myth" exhibit currently on view at the museum. If you're putting your tentacle to your forehead and trying to recall if you've heard of the Sea Monster Saloon before, you're correct: One happened during Comic-Con International in July, and it most definitely sold out. That's likely to happen to the late-October affair, seeing as how people are rather besotted with the beasties of the deep, and there's such good entertainment, too, with Fish & the Seaweeds delivering rock and blues from the stage. And no: You don't need to find your eeriest aquatic get-up, but, yes, if you have something mermaid-ish, merman-y, crustacean-like, or an ensemble that says you've been happily living hundreds of kilometers below the ocean's surface in some lightless trench, then definitely rock it at the monstrous jamboree.

TICKETS? They're $50 ahead of time, $60 there (if available), and guests should be ages 21 or over.