Cheers to the Catalina Wine Mixer, that fizzy festivity with cinematic cred

What to Know Catalina Wine Mixer at Descanso Beach Club, presented by the Catalina Island Company

May 31-June 1, 2024 on Catalina Island; a VIP reception takes place on Friday evening while the main party is set for Saturday afternoon

$129 and up

THE SOURCE IS CINEMA: So many of our major, long-lasting trends begin in the filmverse, with the world of the silver screen launching dance crazes, catchy quotes, flamboyant fashions, and enduring architectural styles. Movies can even, when the stars align, inspire offbeat occasions to transform into real-world events. Take the Catalina Wine Mixer, which was first seen in "Step Brothers," the 2008 comedy starring John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell. Plenty of comedic high jinks surrounded the on-screen event, which included a scene punctuated with Mr. Ferrell's heartfelt exclamation "Robert, you don't get it! It's the CATALINA WINE MIXER!," one of many quotable moments associated with the film. Soon after its release, forward-thinking champions of the idyllic island began thinking about producing an actual Catalina Wine Mixer, all to give grown-ups the opportunity to live a few yacht-rock-y dreams while hobnobbing at the postcard-like Descanso Beach Club. How successful was this quirky plan? The Catalina Wine Mixer, presented by the Catalina Island Company, is marking its ninth year in 2024, a popular and buzzy addition to the island's annual event calendar.

MAY 31 AND JUNE 1... are the 2024 dates — the big celebration sparkles on June 1, while Friday night is about a VIP reception — and tickets are available. You'll need to book your passage to Avalon, of course, and if you plan on staying over, your accommodations, too. Live music and dance-ready DJ tunes are at the energetic heart of sunny happening, as are gourmet tidbits and great vino. And, of course, film fans can look forward to a screening of "Step Brothers" at the Avalon Theatre inside the world-famous Casino Building. "The Catalina Wine Mixer is back this year, and better than ever. We can't wait for festivalgoers to experience not only the newest additions to the event, but some of our recent updates on the island as well," said Hunter Rusack, Vice President of Operations for the Catalina Island Company. "The Wine Mixer stands as a hallmark of Catalina Island and we look forward to welcoming visitors back once again." For more on this made-in-the-movies, now-in-real-life lark, don your captain's hat and visit this site; ticket information can be found here.