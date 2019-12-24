Caught on Camera: Rapper Blueface Tosses Cash on LA’s Skid Row

Video shows rapper Blueface standing on top of a Mercedes Benz SUV in downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row area and tossing money into the air as people scramble to grab the floating bills.

Blueface, 22, real name Johnathan Michael Porter, posted the video Monday afternoon, showing him standing on the SUV in front of the Emmanuel Baptist Rescue Mission, where lines of tents of homeless people can be seen along the sidewalks. As he tosses cash into the air, a crowd of people gathers around, struggling to catch the money as it falls.

It's unclear exactly what type of bills he was throwing or how much cash he threw to the crowd.

The SoCal rapper said it was the spirit of "the season of giving," but some online reactions to the seemingly charitable gesture were decidedly negative.

"This isn't the proper way of giving," one person wrote in response to the post.

"I'm sure there was a less degrading way to do this," another wrote.

Still another wrote, "Throwing bills in the air, watching the needy scramble on the ground for them. Degrading."

Others offered praise for the cash giveaway, with one calling Blueface "a real champion," another dubbing him a "legend" and another writing, "This is what it's all about."