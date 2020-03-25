CBP Stops Truckload of ‘Watered-Down’ Cleaning Supplies at Texas Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Texas border seized more than 300 boxes of “tampered” name brand cleaning supplies that appeared to be empty bottles refilled with water.

The box truck shipment, which contained boxes full of Clorox bleach and cleaner, Fabuloso, Pinol, and Adorable brand toilet paper, arrived at the El Paso Port of Entry March 16.

CBP officers noticed some of the bottles didn’t have factory seals, and inspected bleach cleaners that didn’t smell like bleach. Field testing revealed the bottles contained water, and further lab testing confirmed water was the primary, if not only, ingredient in many of the cleaners, according to CBP.

“In the current environment it is reprehensible that someone would attempt a scheme like this to prey upon the concerns and fears of our community, likely for financial gain,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Our officers remain focused and attentive to all threats they may encounter.”

Furthermore, according to a Clorox Company spokesperson, some of the Clorox-labeled cleaners were not permitted for sale in the U.S., meaning their attempted importation was a violation.

All products were seized pending further investigation, the CBP said.