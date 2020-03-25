CBP

CBP Stops Truckload of ‘Watered-Down’ Cleaning Supplies at Texas Border

"Smuggling can be a dirty business even when it involves cleaning supplies," Customs and Border Protection said.

By Rafael Avitabile

Tampered cleaning supplies seized by the CBP in El Paso.
USCBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Texas border seized more than 300 boxes of “tampered” name brand cleaning supplies that appeared to be empty bottles refilled with water.

The box truck shipment, which contained boxes full of Clorox bleach and cleaner, Fabuloso, Pinol, and Adorable brand toilet paper, arrived at the El Paso Port of Entry March 16.

CBP officers noticed some of the bottles didn’t have factory seals, and inspected bleach cleaners that didn’t smell like bleach. Field testing revealed the bottles contained water, and further lab testing confirmed water was the primary, if not only, ingredient in many of the cleaners, according to CBP.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 8 hours ago

VA Secretary on What Hospitals Are Doing to Prep for Coronavirus

Economy 10 hours ago

Senate Unanimously Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Economic Rescue Bill

“In the current environment it is reprehensible that someone would attempt a scheme like this to prey upon the concerns and fears of our community, likely for financial gain,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Our officers remain focused and attentive to all threats they may encounter.”

Furthermore, according to a Clorox Company spokesperson, some of the Clorox-labeled cleaners were not permitted for sale in the U.S., meaning their attempted importation was a violation.

All products were seized pending further investigation, the CBP said.

This article tagged under:

CBPEl PasoBorder Busts
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us