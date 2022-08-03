Celebrating Golden State Beacons on National Lighthouse Day

What to Know Aug. 7 is National Lighthouse Day

Point Reyes Lighthouse and Point Arena Lighthouse are open, on select days, to visitors

East Brother Light Station, near Richmond, welcomes overnight visitors with advance reservations

NAMING A BUILDING... that boasts romance, lore, and an excess of salty charm? You might cite a windswept castle, the sort of imposing structure that sits high on a bluff, or perhaps an old-timey hotel, the sort of beach-based getaway that drew Victorian tourists, the sort of vacationers that would perambulate along the sand while wielding fancy parasols. But the lighthouse wins many hearts, for its simple lines, wind-scrubbed appearance, unfussy approach, and, most importantly, its noble purpose. Add to all of that its connection to the sea, a relationship that is possibly the tightest of connections shared by on-land buildings and the wide water, and you have a place that is awash in atmosphere. It's why movies, both love stories and the occasional scarefest, are set at lighthouses, and why we long to know more about the ocean-adjacent destinations in our own state.

NATIONAL LIGHTHOUSE DAY... is Aug. 7, an august occasion that has its origin in 1789 when the Lighthouse Act won Congressional approval. It is a summery and celebratory moment that reminds road-tripping explorers, history buffs, illumination-loving adventurers, and fans of fancifully fundamental structures that there are still a number of notable towers, and stations around our country, along the West Coast, and most definitely in California. As for the Golden State landmarks? The handsome 1870 lighthouse at Point Reyes Headlands is currently open on weekends, but do check the hours and schedule before making for this picturesque location. Point Arena Lighthouse, further up the coast and north of Gualala, is open "daily through at least Labor Day," but, again, do eye the site, and schedule, before you go. And East Brother Light Station near Richmond? The quaint Victorian, on its own island near Richmond, is one of the few West Coast lighthouses open to overnight visitors.

TO BEAM OR NOT TO BEAM: Of course, not every lighthouse you encounter will still be in operation, but the fact that they stand tall, with stories to share, make them worthy stop-bys. However you celebrate National Lighthouse Day, be sure to shine your own beam on the dreamy structures that dot the wave-close cliffs and islands of California, noble towers and stations that continue to charm, and bewitch, in the modern era.