Celebrating whales is a March must-do around Mendocino County

IN LIKE A WHALE: The start of March is very much about an iconic animal, the kind of noble critter that rocks a mane, some powerful paws, and a roar to remember. Lions will be on many minds as the third month of the year begins, for the old saying tells us March begins in a bold and boisterous way. But we'd like to suggest another superstar here, a beautiful and truly big beastie that is associated with early March around Mendocino County. We are, of course, singing about the whale here, a blowhole-rocking favorite that is making its migratory way along the California coast come the late winter. And come the late winter a trio of Mendo-marvelous communities pause to honor this literal giant with talks, screenings, and wine walks. Up first? It's the Mendocino Whale Festival, and it shall blow in like a lion, er, whale on March 2.

WHALE HISTORY, a screening of "The Boy Who Talks to Whale," and a wine walk featuring several regional vineyards are all on the line-up of the March 2 celebration. Kelley House Museum is the place to learn about the background of the "Whale Wars" and those who've championed whales in the area. Then, just two weeks after the Mendocino celebration? Fort Bragg's party is on deck with a run/walk, beer festival, and the Symphony of the Redwoods. Little River has whale-y sweet doings afoot in March — or we might mean "afluke," since we are talking whales here — with lodging specials and guided whale walks on select dates. Ready to take a deeper dive into Mendocino County's mondo marine life? Start here.