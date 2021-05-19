‘Chamba' App Helps Communities Most Affected by Unemployment Find Jobs

A new app helps people find jobs at a time when the job market has started to resurface.

"Chamba" was released just over a year ago, with a name that its creators consider easy to remember.

“It's the easiest way to find work right now, here in the United States,” said director and co-founder of the Chamba app, Diego Montemayor.

The application is available in the app store, with a version for iPhone or Android. It is free for job seekers.

“The idea of ​​"Chamba" came about because we saw a pretty great need in our Latino community, to be able to look for work in another way,” said Montemayor.

The process is simple. After downloading the "Chamba" app, identified with the blue logo, a personal profile is created similar to what social networks ask for.

"You are asked for your name and email, obviously, to fill out your profile," explained Corina Hierro, spokesperson for the "Chamba" app. "There you have to say on your resume, how many years of experience you have, depending on the job you are applying for. But we don't ask for sensitive information or anything like that."

All instructions are provided in Spanish. Once the user indicates the city where he or she wants to work, the application will show him or her the employment opportunities in a few seconds.

The application is free for the user. The companies are the ones that pay to apply for the labor and the price varies according to the size of the business and the number of jobs they advertise.

“They have found us a lot of employees, especially for our warehouses in Fontana in Ontario, in Chino,” said Aracely Magallón, a member of A Train Staffing, a staffing company.

Currently, Chamba has a total of 35,000 users. Just over 1,500 of them are in the Los Angeles area.

“It helps you find a job quickly and promises that it will really get you the job immediately,” said Roxana Dávila. "I started the next day."

This story first appeared on NBCLA's sister station, Telemundo 52. Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.