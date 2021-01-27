President Biden, State Leaders Take on Climate Change

President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders Wednesday in line with this agenda to reduce carbon emissions and create jobs, all while California leaders also announced new climate legislation.

“We’re coming close to being out of time but we’re not out of time,” said Senator Scott Weiner from San Francisco. He calls it aggressive climate change legislation -- a way to understand the scope of carbon emissions from large corporations and have them set targets to reduce it based on science.

“We’re in a race against the clock in terms of what the future of this planet will be and whether it will be livable for our children and our grandchildren,” said Weiner.

Senate bill 260, the Climate Corporate Accountability Act, is for companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue that do business in the state.

The idea is to let the public see each company’s emissions in their core operations along with some that are indirect.

“Like from their supply chain their employees commutes and other ways that these corporations are generating carbon emissions,” said Robert Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable. “We all support climate change policy. This is a bill that we don’t need at this time, it sends a huge message to the highest cost state to do business as companies that our costs are going to continue to go up.”

Supporters say investors increasingly want to see climate action plans and President Biden set his sights on it Wednesday, signing executive orders and outlining a $2 trillion climate change plan.

He says a shift to clean energy will create better jobs that are surely needed now, putting millions of Americans to work, modernizing our water systems, transportation, our energy infrastructure.