Alec Baldwin

Charges Against Alec Baldwin Dropped in Fatal ‘Rust' shooting

Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021, during filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Charges have been dropped against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his Western movie "Rust" after "new facts" surfaced in recent days, officials said Thursday.

The announcement came 2½ months after New Mexico prosecutors filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin.

In a statement, the special prosecutors appointed by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies to handle the case said the new facts were revealed as authorities prepared for a May 3 preliminary hearing.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Alec Baldwin
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us