Charges Against Alec Baldwin Dropped in Fatal ‘Rust' shooting

Charges have been dropped against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his Western movie "Rust" after "new facts" surfaced in recent days, officials said Thursday.

The announcement came 2½ months after New Mexico prosecutors filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin.

In a statement, the special prosecutors appointed by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies to handle the case said the new facts were revealed as authorities prepared for a May 3 preliminary hearing.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.