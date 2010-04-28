Charges Dropped Against Randy Quaid, Wife on Probation After Misdemeanor No Contest Plea

Randy Quaid won't have to worry about any more court appearances after prosecutors dropped felony charges against the actor.



Quaid's wife, Evi, however, will be on probation for three years after she pleaded no contest Wednesday in Santa Barbara to a misdemeanor count of defrauding an innkeeper.



Senior Deputy District Attorney Arnie Tolks says Evi Quaid will also have to perform 240 hours of community service.



The couple had been charged with defrauding an innkeeper out of more than $10,000 as well as conspiracy and burglary.



Their legal saga had included several missed court appearances and a brief stint in jail Monday after they showed up to court two weeks after missing their last hearing.



The Quaids' attorney, Robert Sanger, saysthe couple is pleased with the outcome.





