1 dead, dozens hurt after high school band bus crash on I-84 in NY

One person died and dozens were injured after a charter bus carrying members of a Long Island high school band crashed off a New York highway, according to officials, as the vehicle careened down an embankment off the side of the busy roadway.

The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Thursday on I-84 near the Orange County town of Wawayanda, though it was not immediately clear what led up to or caused the incident.

State police confirmed that one person, an adult, died in the crash. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said that 46 people — most of whom were young people — were injured in the rollover, including five young people who were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The bus was carrying members of the Farmingdale High School band, according to officials from the Long Island school, which was heading to Greeley, Pennsylvania, for a band camp. Officials said that all after-school activities had been canceled Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said her office has directed state personnel to assist local teams responding to the crash.

"I have been briefed on the tragedy in Orange County where a bus filled with high school students was involved in an accident, leading to injuries and one fatality," the governor said in a statement.

New York State Police confirmed the highway was closed at exit 15 for an accident investigation. Police said they were at the scene, but did not provide any other details.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.