Cherishing the Cheerful Cherry Blossoms of Hakone

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Golden State is plum-full of glorious spots in the springtime, or perhaps "cherry-full" is the better way to phrase it. And one of the most ethereal, picturesque, and peaceful? Hakone Estate and Gardens, the historic Saratoga landmark, is surely a must visit for fans of fruit trees come the spring.

The Silicon Valley destination has temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, which means that cherry blossom viewing will have to wait. But fans of fluttery blooms can look back, and sigh, over the beauty of the blooms in 2019. Pause now, take a moment, and enjoy the incredible location and its perfectly pink profusions of cherry cheerfulness.

Hakone Estate and Gardens
Hakone Estate & Gardens is "one of the oldest Japanese estate and gardens in the Western Hemisphere."
Hakone Estate and Gardens
It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.
Hakone Estate and Gardens
Come late March? My oh my, but it is a fruitfully fabulous place.
Hakone Estate and Gardens
In years gone by, there have been night viewings of the cherry blossoms, which offered visitors a different way to experience the trees.
Hakone Estate and Gardens
Cherry blossom season is one of the most popular times of year at Hakone, which traditionally observes a year-round calendar.
Hakone Estate and Gardens
A koi pond, bridge, and profusion of shrubs and flowers lend the spread a splendid, stay-awhile feel.
Hakone Estate and Gardens
No date has been given for Hakone's reopening, but there are a host of cultural festivals on the calendar, typically. Look for those to return.
Hakone Estate and Gardens
Even its non-flowery bud form, a cherry blossom possesses loads of character.
Hakone Estate and Gardens
But soon, the pink-strong character of the blossom makes itself known.
Hakone Estate and Gardens
Want to know when Hakone Estate & Gardens will reopen?
Hakone Estate and Gardens
Follow the landmark's social media pages, which are also full of flowery joy.
Hakone Estate and Gardens
It's cherry blossom season at Hakone Estate & Gardens in Saratoga, and while the landmark is temporarily shuttered, we can savor the splendor of a past cherry blossom season.

