How to watch Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark in marquee Sky-Fever showdown

The Chicago Sky will face the WNBA's newest sensation for the first time on Saturday.

The squad will head to Indiana to battle Caitlin Clark and the Fever for the first time in the 2024 regular season. The rookie has taken the league by storm, but Indiana has struggled to find the win column early in her first professional season.

Chicago also has a pair of premier rookies. Angel Reese has already acclimated to the W, and No. 3 overall draft pick Kamilla Cardoso is also in line to make her pro debut on Saturday.

Here's what to know ahead of the star-studded Sky-Fever game.

When is the Sky-Fever game?

The Sky and Fever will face off at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, June 1.

Where is the Sky-Fever game?

The Fever will host the Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Sky-Fever game

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Saturday's Sky-Fever game will air on ESPN. It can be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

Where Sky and Fever sit in WNBA standings

The Sky are 3-3 on the year following their win Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Fever, meanwhile, are 1-8. Their lone win also came against the Sparks, but they will be looking to snap a three-game skid on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese head-to-head

Clark and Reese will meet for the first time in the WNBA after two high-stakes battles in college.

Reese's LSU squad got the better of Clark and Iowa in the 2023 national championship game. The Tigers put up a championship-game-record 102 points, including 59 in the first half, while Clark put up 30 points, eight 3-pointers and eight assists in the loss.

Clark got some revenge against Reese and LSU this past spring, though. The NCAA's all-time leading scorer went off for 41 points, nine 3s and 12 assists in Iowa's Elite Eight win over LSU, which ended the Tigers' bid at repeating as national champs.

Clark is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game so far in the WNBA, compared to 11.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for Reese.

Caitlin Clark vs. Kamilla Cardoso head-to-head

Like Reese, Cardoso also faced Clark twice on college basketball's biggest stage.

Clark erupted for 41 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a 2023 Final Four stunner that ended Cardoso and South Carolina's perfect season.

Cardoso and the Gamecocks went full circle this past season. They once again entered their matchup with Iowa undefeated, but they completed the job in the 2024 title game. Cardoso posted 15 points and 17 rebounds, while Clark had 30 points in South Carolina's 87-75 win to cap off an unbeaten season.